* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring and is forecast.
* WHERE…Big Lost River at Howell Ranch near Chilly.
* WHEN…Until further notice.
* IMPACTS…At 4.1 feet, Widespread lowland flooding from Howell
Ranch downriver to the top of Mackay Reservoir. Fish Hatchery Road
near Donahue Ranch may have water flowing over it. Canals and
headgates may have problems.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 11:00 AM MDT Sunday the stage was 3.9 feet.
– Forecast…The river will remain right around flood stage
before slowly rising to potentially near 4.6 feet midweek.
River levels should drop again later in the week.
– Flood stage is 4.1 feet.
– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of
4.6 feet on 06/07/2010.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
