* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring and is forecast.
* WHERE…Bear River at Border.
* WHEN…Until further notice.
* IMPACTS…At 7.0 feet, River reaches bankful at several locations.
Water begins to spill over the river bank causing minor flooding
of some low-lying fields.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 9:30 AM MDT Wednesday the stage was 7.1 feet.
– Forecast…The river is expected to near minor flood stage
for at least the next 24 to 48 hours.
– Flood stage is 7.5 feet.
– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of
7.2 feet on 06/16/1995.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
