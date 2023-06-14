* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring and is forecast.

* WHERE…Big Wood River at Hailey.

* WHEN…Until Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS…At 5.0 feet, Street flooding will occur along Cedar, War

Eagle, and Della Vista Drives in the lower subdivisions in Hailey

and Riverview drive in Bellevue. Draper Preserve in Hailey is

inaccessible. Water may be over some secondary roads in West

Ketchum (Wood River Drive). Gimlet subdivision will have flooding

issues.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 9:45 AM MDT Wednesday the stage was 5.4 feet.

– Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 9:45 AM MDT Wednesday was 5.4 feet.

– Forecast…The river will slowly fall, but remain in minor

flood stage for at least the next 24 to 48 hours.

– Flood stage is 5.0 feet.

– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of

5.5 feet on 06/13/2022.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood