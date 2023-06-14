* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE…Antelope Creek near Darlington.

* WHEN…Until further notice.

* IMPACTS…At 6.0 feet, Flooding possible along stretches of

Antelope Creek from the Grouse area downsteram to the Big Lost

River.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 9:00 AM MDT Wednesday the stage was 6.0 feet.

– Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 9:00 AM MDT Wednesday was 6.1 feet.

– Forecast…The river is expected to remain right around flood

stage for at least the nexy 24 to 48 hours, with the

potential to drop into action stage by the weekend or early

next week.

– Flood stage is 6.0 feet.

– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of

5.9 feet on 05/06/2022.

