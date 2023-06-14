* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring.
* WHERE…Antelope Creek near Darlington.
* WHEN…Until further notice.
* IMPACTS…At 6.0 feet, Flooding possible along stretches of
Antelope Creek from the Grouse area downsteram to the Big Lost
River.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 9:00 AM MDT Wednesday the stage was 6.0 feet.
– Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:00 AM MDT Wednesday was 6.1 feet.
– Forecast…The river is expected to remain right around flood
stage for at least the nexy 24 to 48 hours, with the
potential to drop into action stage by the weekend or early
next week.
– Flood stage is 6.0 feet.
– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of
5.9 feet on 05/06/2022.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.