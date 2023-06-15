* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring and is forecast for at least
another 24 hours.
* WHERE…Portneuf River at Pocatello.
* WHEN…Until further notice.
* IMPACTS…At 8.5 feet, Sections of Sacajawea Park will be under
water and the trail is usually closed at this level. Marsh Creek
near Inkom may also be over its banks.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 9:45 AM MDT Thursday the stage was 8.6 feet.
– Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:45 AM MDT Thursday was 8.7 feet.
– Forecast…The river is slowly falling and is expected to
remain in minor flood stage for at least another 24 hours.
– Flood stage is 8.5 feet.
– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of
8.7 feet on 04/30/2018.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
