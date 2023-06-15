* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring and is forecast for at least

another 24 hours.

* WHERE…Portneuf River at Pocatello.

* WHEN…Until further notice.

* IMPACTS…At 8.5 feet, Sections of Sacajawea Park will be under

water and the trail is usually closed at this level. Marsh Creek

near Inkom may also be over its banks.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 9:45 AM MDT Thursday the stage was 8.6 feet.

– Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 9:45 AM MDT Thursday was 8.7 feet.

– Forecast…The river is slowly falling and is expected to

remain in minor flood stage for at least another 24 hours.

– Flood stage is 8.5 feet.

– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of

8.7 feet on 04/30/2018.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood