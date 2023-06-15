* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring and is forecast.

* WHERE…Bear River at Border.

* WHEN…Until further notice.

* IMPACTS…At 7.0 feet, River reaches bankful at several locations.

Water begins to spill over the river bank causing minor flooding

of some low-lying fields.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 10:30 AM MDT Thursday the stage was 7.1 feet.

– Forecast…The river is expected to remain in action to near

minor flood stage for at least the next 24 hours.

– Flood stage is 7.5 feet.

– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of

7.2 feet on 06/16/1995.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood