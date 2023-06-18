* ADDITIONAL DETAILS… – At 10:15 AM MDT Sunday the stage was 4.1 feet. – Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:15 AM MDT Sunday was 4.1 feet. – Forecast…The river will remain fairly steady or slowly fall for the next several days, but remain in minor flood stage. – Flood stage is 4.0 feet. – Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 4.0 feet on 02/11/2007. – http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

* IMPACTS…At 4.0 feet, Lowland and crop field flooding possible from Pebble Creek to Inkom.

* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

