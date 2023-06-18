* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring and is forecast through early

Tuesday.

* WHERE…Big Lost River at Howell Ranch near Chilly.

* WHEN…From this morning to early Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…At 4.1 feet, Widespread lowland flooding from Howell

Ranch downriver to the top of Mackay Reservoir. Fish Hatchery Road

near Donahue Ranch may have water flowing over it. Canals and

headgates may have problems.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 11:00 AM MDT Sunday the stage was 4.0 feet.

– Forecast…The river is rising quickly and should crest at

4.3 feet later Sunday evening. It will then fall below flood

stage Tuesday morning.

– Flood stage is 4.1 feet.

– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of

4.3 feet on 06/24/2011.

