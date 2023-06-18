* WHAT…Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE…Big Lost River below Mackay Reservoir.

* WHEN…From this evening to Monday, June 26.

* IMPACTS…At 4.3 feet, Lowland flooding below Mackay Dam through

the Darlington Flats. US Highway 93 may be impacted at the curve

by Leslie between 3900 North and 4050 North.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 6:45 PM MDT Sunday the stage was 3.9 feet.

– Forecast…The river is expected to rise to 4.5 feet just

after midnight tonight.

– Flood stage is 4.3 feet.

– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of

4.4 feet on 06/28/2010.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood