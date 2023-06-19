* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring and is forecast through early
Tuesday.
* WHERE…Big Lost River at Howell Ranch near Chilly.
* WHEN…Until early tomorrow afternoon.
* IMPACTS…At 4.1 feet, Widespread lowland flooding from Howell
Ranch downriver to the top of Mackay Reservoir. Fish Hatchery Road
near Donahue Ranch may have water flowing over it. Canals and
headgates may have problems.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 12:00 PM MDT Monday the stage was 4.0 feet.
– Forecast…The river is expected to fall below flood stage
tomorrow and continue to drop throughout the week.
– Flood stage is 4.1 feet.
– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of
4.0 feet on 05/18/1997.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
