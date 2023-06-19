* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring and is forecast through early

Tuesday.

* WHERE…Big Lost River at Howell Ranch near Chilly.

* WHEN…Until early tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS…At 4.1 feet, Widespread lowland flooding from Howell

Ranch downriver to the top of Mackay Reservoir. Fish Hatchery Road

near Donahue Ranch may have water flowing over it. Canals and

headgates may have problems.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 12:00 PM MDT Monday the stage was 4.0 feet.

– Forecast…The river is expected to fall below flood stage

tomorrow and continue to drop throughout the week.

– Flood stage is 4.1 feet.

– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of

4.0 feet on 05/18/1997.

