* WHAT…Minor flooding is possible.

* WHERE…Big Lost River below Mackay Reservoir.

* WHEN…Until further notice.

* IMPACTS…At 4.3 feet, Lowland flooding below Mackay Dam through

the Darlington Flats. US Highway 93 may be impacted at the curve

by Leslie between 3900 North and 4050 North.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 11:45 AM MDT Monday the stage was 4.0 feet.

– Forecast…A rise to around 4.3 feet will be possible over

the next few days.

– Flood stage is 4.3 feet.

– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of

4.2 feet on 06/17/2019.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood