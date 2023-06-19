* WHAT…Minor flooding is possible.
* WHERE…Big Lost River below Mackay Reservoir.
* WHEN…Until further notice.
* IMPACTS…At 4.3 feet, Lowland flooding below Mackay Dam through
the Darlington Flats. US Highway 93 may be impacted at the curve
by Leslie between 3900 North and 4050 North.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 11:45 AM MDT Monday the stage was 4.0 feet.
– Forecast…A rise to around 4.3 feet will be possible over
the next few days.
– Flood stage is 4.3 feet.
– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of
4.2 feet on 06/17/2019.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
