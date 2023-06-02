* WHAT…Minor flooding is possible.

* WHERE…Big Lost River at Howell Ranch near Chilly.

* WHEN…Until further notice.

* IMPACTS…At 4.1 feet, Widespread lowland flooding from Howell

Ranch downriver to the top of Mackay Reservoir. Fish Hatchery Road

near Donahue Ranch may have water flowing over it. Canals and

headgates may have problems.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 12:00 PM MDT Friday the stage was 3.9 feet.

– Forecast…The river is just below flood stage and is

forecast to reach the peak of the year, 2370 cfs, Monday into

Tuesday. This forecast will be very rainfall dependent over

the next 3 days. The previous peak this year was May 22nd of

2320 cfs.

– Flood stage is 4.1 feet.

– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of

4.2 feet on 07/03/1998.

