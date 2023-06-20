RRA

* WHAT…Minor flooding is possible.

* WHERE…Big Lost River below Mackay Reservoir.

* WHEN…Until further notice.

* IMPACTS…At 4.3 feet, Lowland flooding below Mackay Dam through

the Darlington Flats. US Highway 93 may be impacted at the curve

by Leslie between 3900 North and 4050 North.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 10:45 AM MDT Tuesday the stage was 4.4 feet.

– Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 10:45 AM MDT Tuesday was 4.5 feet.

– Forecast…The river is expected to fall below flood stage

late this afternoon and continue falling to 3.6 feet Friday,

June 30.

– Flood stage is 4.3 feet.

– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of

4.4 feet on 06/28/2010.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood