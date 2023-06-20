RRA
* WHAT…Minor flooding is possible.
* WHERE…Big Lost River below Mackay Reservoir.
* WHEN…Until further notice.
* IMPACTS…At 4.3 feet, Lowland flooding below Mackay Dam through
the Darlington Flats. US Highway 93 may be impacted at the curve
by Leslie between 3900 North and 4050 North.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 10:45 AM MDT Tuesday the stage was 4.4 feet.
– Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM MDT Tuesday was 4.5 feet.
– Forecast…The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late this afternoon and continue falling to 3.6 feet Friday,
June 30.
– Flood stage is 4.3 feet.
– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of
4.4 feet on 06/28/2010.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.