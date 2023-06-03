* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring and forecast to continue.

* WHERE…Bear River below Pixley Dam.

* WHEN…Until further notice.

* IMPACTS…At 7.5 feet, Bankfull stage.

At 8.5 feet, Flood stage. Minor agricultural flooding especially

along left bank.

At 9.5 feet, Agricultural flooding increases and becomes more

widespread along both banks. Standing water on road to gagehouse.

At 10.5 feet, Major widespread agricultural flooding. Road to

gagehouse is under water.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 10:15 AM MDT Saturday, June 3, the stage was 9.0 feet.

– Forecast…The river will remain above flood stage through

the weekend, but will have a gradual decline over the next

week.

– Flood stage is 8.5 feet.