* WHAT…Minor flooding is likely.

* WHERE…Big Lost River at Howell Ranch near Chilly.

* WHEN…The river will likely oscillate between action stage and

minor flooding for the next couple of days before likely dropping

off some and staying in action stage. Any future peaks will be

highly dependent on rainfall.

* IMPACTS…At 4.1 feet, Widespread lowland flooding from Howell

Ranch downriver to the top of Mackay Reservoir. Fish Hatchery Road

near Donahue Ranch may have water flowing over it. Canals and

headgates may have problems.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 1:00 PM MDT Saturday the stage was 4.0 feet.

– Forecast…The river will oscillate around minor flood stage

with a maximum value of 4.16 feet Monday morning.

– Flood stage is 4.1 feet.

– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of

4.2 feet on 07/03/1998.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood