* WHAT…Minor flooding is likely.
* WHERE…Big Lost River at Howell Ranch near Chilly.
* WHEN…The river will likely oscillate between action stage and
minor flooding for the next couple of days before likely dropping
off some and staying in action stage. Any future peaks will be
highly dependent on rainfall.
* IMPACTS…At 4.1 feet, Widespread lowland flooding from Howell
Ranch downriver to the top of Mackay Reservoir. Fish Hatchery Road
near Donahue Ranch may have water flowing over it. Canals and
headgates may have problems.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 1:00 PM MDT Saturday the stage was 4.0 feet.
– Forecast…The river will oscillate around minor flood stage
with a maximum value of 4.16 feet Monday morning.
– Flood stage is 4.1 feet.
– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of
4.2 feet on 07/03/1998.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
