* WHAT…Minor flooding is likely.

* WHERE…Big Lost River at Howell Ranch near Chilly.

* WHEN…Until further notice.

* IMPACTS…At 4.1 feet, Widespread lowland flooding from Howell

Ranch downriver to the top of Mackay Reservoir. Fish Hatchery Road

near Donahue Ranch may have water flowing over it. Canals and

headgates may have problems.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 11:00 AM MDT Sunday the stage was 3.9 feet.

– Forecast…The river will oscillate around flood stage with a

maximum value of 4.2 feet next Saturday morning, which will

be highly dependent on receiving significant rainfall through

the week.

– Flood stage is 4.1 feet.

– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of

4.2 feet on 07/03/1998.

