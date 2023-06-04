* WHAT…Minor flooding is possible.
* WHERE…Henrys Fork near Rexburg.
* WHEN…Until further notice.
* IMPACTS…At 9.5 feet, Minor flooding of farmland near the river
will occur between the confluence of the Snake River and upstream
to near St. Anthony. Lower Beaver Dick Park is under water and
some picnic shelters are inaccessible. Portions of Warm Slough
Access will be under water.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 11:15 AM MDT Sunday the stage was 9.1 feet.
– Forecast…The river is forecast to slowly drop below action
stage by tomorrow and then gradually increase later this week
going back into action stage and then approach flood stage.
– Flood stage is 9.5 feet.
– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of
9.3 feet on 04/28/2012.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
