* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring and forecast to continue.
* WHERE…Bear River below Pixley Dam.
* WHEN…Until further notice.
* IMPACTS…At 7.5 feet, Bankfull stage.
At 8.5 feet, Flood stage. Minor agricultural flooding especially
along left bank.
At 9.5 feet, Agricultural flooding increases and becomes more
widespread along both banks. Standing water on road to gagehouse.
At 10.5 feet, Major widespread agricultural flooding. Road to
gagehouse is under water.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 11:30 AM MDT Monday, June 5, the stage was 8.9 feet.
– Forecast…The river will remain above flood stage, but
gradually decline through the week. The stage should remain
between 8.5 and 8.9 feet all week.
– Flood stage is 8.5 feet.
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.