* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE…Big Lost River at Howell Ranch near Chilly.

* WHEN…Until further notice.

* IMPACTS…At 4.1 feet, Widespread lowland flooding from Howell

Ranch downriver to the top of Mackay Reservoir. Fish Hatchery Road

near Donahue Ranch may have water flowing over it. Canals and

headgates may have problems.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 11:00 AM MDT Monday the stage was 4.1 feet.

– Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 11:00 AM MDT Monday was 4.2 feet.

– Forecast…The river will oscillate around minor flood stage

with a maximum value of 4.4 feet early Friday afternoon. All

future peaks will be very rainfall dependent. Afternoon

rainfall is in the forecast for at least the next week, if

not longer.

– Flood stage is 4.1 feet.

– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of

4.4 feet on 06/07/2019.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood