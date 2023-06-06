* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast by Friday, which is very dependent on rainfall amounts
this week.
* WHERE…Big Wood River at Hailey.
* WHEN…Until further notice.
* IMPACTS…At 6.0 feet, Moderate flooding will occur along Cedar,
War Eagle, and Della Vista Drives in the lower subdivisions in
Hailey which may be inaccessible. Flooding in Riverview Drive area
of Bellevue. Draper Preserve in Hailey is inaccessible. Water may
be over some secondary roads in West Ketchum (Wood River Drive).
Gimlet subdivision will have some residents with flooding issues.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 10:45 AM MDT Tuesday the stage was 5.8 feet.
– Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM MDT Tuesday was 5.9 feet.
– Forecast…The river will oscillate around moderate flood
stage with a maximum value of 6.1 feet Friday through
Saturday, which will be very dependent of afternoon showers.
Afternoon showers are in the forecast for the next week, if
not longer.
– Minor flood stage is 5.0 feet.
– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of
6.2 feet on 05/31/2003.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.