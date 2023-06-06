* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE…Big Lost River at Howell Ranch near Chilly.

* WHEN…Until further notice.

* IMPACTS…At 4.1 feet, Widespread lowland flooding from Howell

Ranch downriver to the top of Mackay Reservoir. Fish Hatchery Road

near Donahue Ranch may have water flowing over it. Canals and

headgates may have problems.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 11:00 AM MDT Tuesday the stage was 4.2 feet.

– Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 11:00 AM MDT Tuesday was 4.3 feet.

– Forecast…The river will oscillate around minor flood stage

with a forecast maximum value of 4.4 feet this evening into

early Wednesday. All peaks will be very rainfall dependent.

Afternoon rainfall is in the forecast for at least the next

week, if not longer.

– Flood stage is 4.1 feet.

– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of

4.6 feet on 06/07/2010.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood