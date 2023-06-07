* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE…Big Lost River at Howell Ranch near Chilly.

* WHEN…Until further notice.

* IMPACTS…At 4.1 feet, Widespread lowland flooding from Howell

Ranch downriver to the top of Mackay Reservoir. Fish Hatchery Road

near Donahue Ranch may have water flowing over it. Canals and

headgates may have problems.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 10:00 AM MDT Wednesday the stage was 4.2 feet.

– Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 10:00 AM MDT Wednesday was 4.2 feet.

– Forecast…The river is expected to remain in minor flood for

the next several days.

– Flood stage is 4.1 feet.

– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of

4.6 feet on 06/07/2010.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood