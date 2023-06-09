* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring and will continue for the next

several days.

* WHERE…Portneuf River at Pocatello.

* WHEN…Until further notice.

* IMPACTS…At 9.4 feet, Water will encroach around sitting benches

near the river at the Pacific Recycling Trailhead.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 9:45 AM MDT Friday the stage was 9.5 feet.

– Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 9:45 AM MDT Friday was 9.8 feet.

– Forecast…The river is expected to remain nearly steady for

the next several days.

– Minor Flood stage is 8.5 feet.

– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of

9.6 feet on 05/14/1971.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood