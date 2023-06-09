* ADDITIONAL DETAILS… – At 10:15 AM MDT Friday the stage was 4.5 feet. – Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:15 AM MDT Friday was 4.5 feet. – Forecast…The river is expected to remain nearly steady for the next several days. – Flood stage is 4.0 feet. – Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of 4.5 feet on 02/22/2017. – For flood safety information, visit www.weather.gov/safety/flood.

* IMPACTS…At 4.0 feet, Lowland and crop field flooding possible from Pebble Creek to Inkom.

* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

