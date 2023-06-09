* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE…Bear River at Border.

* WHEN…Until further notice.

* IMPACTS…At 7.5 feet, Water will begin to encroach on Pegram Road

just north of Pegram. Lowland flooding of fields and pasture land

will occur. Driveways to low lying homes next to the river near

Dingle may have water across them. Some basements of low lying

homes next to the river will start to have water come in them.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 10:30 AM MDT Friday the stage was 8.0 feet.

– Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 10:30 AM MDT Friday was 8.2 feet.

– Forecast…The river is expected to slowly fall but remain

above minor flood stage for the next several days.

– Flood stage is 7.5 feet.

– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of

8.1 feet on 06/20/1971.

– For flood safety information, visit

www.weather.gov/safety/flood.