* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE…Big Wood River at Hailey.

* WHEN…Until Saturday, June 17.

* IMPACTS…At 6.0 feet, Moderate flooding will occur along Cedar,

War Eagle, and Della Vista Drives in the lower subdivisions in

Hailey which may be inaccessible. Flooding in Riverview Drive area

of Bellevue. Draper Preserve in Hailey is inaccessible. Water may

be over some secondary roads in West Ketchum (Wood River Drive).

Gimlet subdivision will have some residents with flooding issues.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 9:45 AM MDT Friday the stage was 5.9 feet.

– Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 9:45 AM MDT Friday was 6.0 feet.

– Forecast…The river will oscillate near moderate flood stage

through the weekend but remain above minor flood stage for

the next several days.

– Minor flood stage is 5.0 feet.

– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of

6.0 feet on 06/06/1995.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood