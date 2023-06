* WHAT…The creek will continue to oscillate between action stage

and minor flood stage dependent of rainfall and diurnal melting.

* WHERE…Antelope Creek near Darlington.

* WHEN…Until further notice.

* IMPACTS…At 6.0 feet, Flooding possible along stretches of

Antelope Creek from the Grouse area downstream to the Big Lost

River.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 10:00 AM MDT Friday the stage was 6.3 feet.

– Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 10:00 AM MDT Friday was 6.3 feet.

– Forecast…No forecast is available for this location.

– Flood stage is 6.0 feet.

– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of

6.4 feet on 06/07/2019.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood