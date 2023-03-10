* WHAT…Flooding caused by avalanches along the Big Wood River near

Hailey blocking the river.

* WHERE…A portion of central Idaho, including the following

county, Blaine.

* WHEN…Until 1000 AM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Flooding along the Big Wood River and nearby low-lying

and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 1049 AM MST, emergency management reported flooding in the

warned area. Flooding is already occurring.

– Avalanches along the Big Wood River near Hailey have led to

ice and snow damming of the Big Wood River above the Bullion

Street Bridge. This is leading to water pooling above the

blockage, flooding some upstream locations. The snow and ice

jamming will likely erode over the coming hours releasing the

backed up water. This will lead to rapidly rising water

downstream of the blockage. Stay away from the river until

normal flows are established and the threat of flooding

subsides.

– Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Hailey.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.