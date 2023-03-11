* WHAT…Flooding caused by avalanches along the Big Wood River near

Hailey blocking the river.

* WHERE…A portion of central Idaho, including the following

county, Blaine.

* WHEN…Until 1100 AM MDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Flooding along the Big Wood River and nearby low-lying

and flood-prone locations continues.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 930 AM MST, emergency management reported flooding

continues in the warned area.

– Avalanches along the Big Wood River near Hailey continue to

cause partial blockages, flooding some upstream locations,

primarily the Della Vista subdivision. The snow and ice

jamming will likely erode over the coming hours releasing the

backed up water. Stay away from the river until normal flows

are established and the threat of flooding subsides.

– Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Hailey.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.