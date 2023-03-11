* WHAT…Flooding caused by avalanches along the Big Wood River near
Hailey blocking the river.
* WHERE…A portion of central Idaho, including the following
county, Blaine.
* WHEN…Until 1100 AM MDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Flooding along the Big Wood River and nearby low-lying
and flood-prone locations continues.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 930 AM MST, emergency management reported flooding
continues in the warned area.
– Avalanches along the Big Wood River near Hailey continue to
cause partial blockages, flooding some upstream locations,
primarily the Della Vista subdivision. The snow and ice
jamming will likely erode over the coming hours releasing the
backed up water. Stay away from the river until normal flows
are established and the threat of flooding subsides.
– Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Hailey.
