* WHAT…Small stream flooding caused by snowmelt is occurring.

* WHERE…A portion of southeast Idaho, including the following

county, Bannock.

* WHEN…Until 300 PM MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying

and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 959 PM MDT, local law enforcement reported flooding in the

warned area. Flooding is already occurring.

– Flooding is occurring along Rapid Creek and associated

tributaries. Flood waters will worsen over the next couple

days as warm temperatures accelerate snowmelt. Areas along

Rapid Creek Road are especially vulnerable.

– Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Inkom.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.