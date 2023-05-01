* WHAT…Small stream flooding caused by snowmelt is occurring.
* WHERE…A portion of southeast Idaho, including the following
county, Bannock.
* WHEN…Until 300 PM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 959 PM MDT, local law enforcement reported flooding in the
warned area. Flooding is already occurring.
– Flooding is occurring along Rapid Creek and associated
tributaries. Flood waters will worsen over the next couple
days as warm temperatures accelerate snowmelt. Areas along
Rapid Creek Road are especially vulnerable.
– Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Inkom.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.