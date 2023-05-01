* WHAT…The Little Wood River is in Minor Flood Stage and expected

to remain above flood stage for the next several days.

* WHERE…Little Wood River above High Five Creek near Carey.

* WHEN…From this evening until further notice.

* IMPACTS…At 5.4 feet, Minor flooding is possible above Little

Wood Reservoir and up Muldoon Creek. Camping sites near the

stream’s edge may have water in them. Other creeks and streams in

the area may experience minor flooding also.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 5:45 PM MDT Monday the stage was 6.0 feet.

– Forecast…No forecast is available for this location.

– Flood stage is 5.4 feet.

– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of

5.1 feet on 04/19/1962.

