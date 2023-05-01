* WHAT…The Little Wood River is in Minor Flood Stage and expected
to remain above flood stage for the next several days.
* WHERE…Little Wood River above High Five Creek near Carey.
* WHEN…From this evening until further notice.
* IMPACTS…At 5.4 feet, Minor flooding is possible above Little
Wood Reservoir and up Muldoon Creek. Camping sites near the
stream’s edge may have water in them. Other creeks and streams in
the area may experience minor flooding also.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 5:45 PM MDT Monday the stage was 6.0 feet.
– Forecast…No forecast is available for this location.
– Flood stage is 5.4 feet.
– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of
5.1 feet on 04/19/1962.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
