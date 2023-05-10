* WHAT…Minor flooding due to rain and melting snow is occurring.

* WHERE…Marsh Creek near McCammon.

* WHEN…Until further notice.

* IMPACTS…At 5.0 feet, the creek is near bankfull from Downata Hot

Springs to the confluence of the Portneuf River. Isolated areas of

lowland flooding are possible along with ponding.

At 5.6 feet, Lowland flooding of fields and cropland is possible

from Downata Hot Springs to the confluence of the Portneuf River.

Widespread water ponding from the confluence of the Portneuf to

Walk Creek Road. Possible water ponding upstream Merrill Road,

Goodenough Road, Robin Road, Arimo Road, Sublette Road, and Marsh

Valley Road.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 12:15 PM MDT Wednesday the stage was 5.1 feet.

– Flooding continues to affect fields and outbuildings in Marsh

Valley, as well as near Downata Hot Springs. Water is

periodically running across US-91 in multiple locations, and

Downata Rd remains flooded. With snow continuing to melt out

of the mountains and some precipitation forecast, flooding is

expected to continue this week.

– Forecast…No forecast is available for this location.

– Flood stage is 5.6 feet.

– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of

5.1 feet on 01/17/2011.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood