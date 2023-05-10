* WHAT…Small stream flooding caused by snowmelt continues.

* WHERE…A portion of west central Wyoming, including the following

county, Lincoln. This also includes the Bear River below Pixley

Dam.

* WHEN…Until 600 PM MDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Low-lying agricultural areas surrounding the Bear River

are expected to continue experiencing flooding. Widespread impacts

to structures and road infrastructure is not expected at this time.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 149 PM MDT, based on multiple river model forecasts, flows

are expected to remain elevated and in the flooding category

through the middle of next week.

– On Thursday May 4th, Lincoln County emergency management

reported flooding of low-lying agricultural areas due to

river rises, which have occurred due to snowmelt in the

warned area after several days of warm temperatures.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.