* WHAT…Minor flooding due to rain and melting snow is occurring.

* WHERE…Marsh Creek near McCammon.

* WHEN…Until further notice.

* IMPACTS…At 5.0 feet, Near bankfull from Downata Hot Springs to

the confluence of the Portneuf River. Isolated areas of lowland

flooding possible along with ponding.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 9:15 AM MDT Friday the stage was 5.1 feet.

– Forecast…No forecast is available for this location.

– Flood stage is 5.6 feet.

– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of

5.1 feet on 01/17/2011.

