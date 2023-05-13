* WHAT…Minor flooding due to rain and melting snow is occurring.
* WHERE…Marsh Creek near McCammon.
* WHEN…Until further notice.
* IMPACTS…At 5.0 feet, Near bankfull from Downata Hot Springs to
the confluence of the Portneuf River. Isolated areas of lowland
flooding possible along with ponding.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 11:15 AM MDT Saturday the stage was 5.2 feet.
– Flooding continues to affect fields and outbuildings in Marsh
Valley, as well as near Downata Hot Springs. Water is
periodically running across US-91 in multiple locations, and
Downata Rd remains flooded. With snow continuing to melt out
of the mountains and some precipitation forecast, flooding is
expected to continue this week.
– Forecast…No forecast is available for this location.
– Flood stage is 5.6 feet.
– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of
5.1 feet on 03/23/2018.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
