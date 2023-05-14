* WHAT…Minor flooding due to rain and melting snow is occurring.

* WHERE…Marsh Creek near McCammon.

* WHEN…Until further notice.

* IMPACTS…At 5.0 feet, Near bankfull from Downata Hot Springs to

the confluence of the Portneuf River. Isolated areas of lowland

flooding possible along with ponding.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 10:15 AM MDT Sunday the stage was 5.1 feet.

– Flooding continues to affect fields and outbuildings in Marsh

Valley, as well as near Downata Hot Springs. Water is

periodically running across US-91 in multiple locations, and

Downata Rd remains flooded. With snow continuing to melt out

of the mountains and some precipitation forecast, flooding is

expected to continue this week.

– Forecast…No forecast is available for this location.

– Flood stage is 5.6 feet.

– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of

5.1 feet on 01/17/2011.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood