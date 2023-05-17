* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
This approaches the flood of record.
* WHERE…Portneuf River at Topaz.
* WHEN…Until further notice.
* IMPACTS…At 4.0 feet, Lowland and crop field flooding possible
from Pebble Creek to Inkom.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 12:15 PM MDT Wednesday the stage was 4.2 feet.
– Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 12:15 PM MDT Wednesday was 4.3 feet.
– Forecast…The river will oscillate above flood stage with a
maximum value of 4.3 feet Friday morning.
– Flood stage is 4.0 feet.
– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of
4.5 feet on 02/22/2017.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
