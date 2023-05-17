* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring.
* WHERE…Antelope Creek above Darlington with primary impacts
between Bear Creek and Cherry Creek.
* WHEN…From this morning until further notice.
* IMPACTS…At 6.0 feet, Flooding possible along stretches of
Antelope Creek from the Grouse area downstream to the Big Lost
River.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 10:00 AM MDT Wednesday the stage was 6.5 feet.
– Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:00 AM MDT Wednesday was 16.8 feet.
– Forecast…No forecast is available for this location.
– Flood stage is 6.0 feet.
– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of
6.4 feet on 06/07/2019.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
