* WHAT…Flooding caused by snowmelt is occurring.

* WHERE…A portion of central Idaho, including the following

county, Blaine along Warm Springs Creek.

* WHEN…Until 1145 AM MDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying

and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams

continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 1148 AM MDT, emergency management reported snowmelt in the

warned area due to Snow Melt. Flooding is already occurring.

– Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Ketchum.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.