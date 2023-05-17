* WHAT…Minor flooding is is already occurring and expected to

continue until further notice.

* WHERE…Salt River near Afton and Etna.

* WHEN…Until further notice.

* IMPACTS…At 5.0 feet, Bankfull stage. Monitor high water along

Swift Creek in northeastern and northern sections of Afton. Small

creeks and streams are flooding in the towns of Freedom and

Fairview. Minor flooding of ranchland/pastureland near Etna.

At 5.5 feet, Flood stage. Low land flooding along Swift Creek in

northeastern and northern sections of Afton. Low land flooding

becomes more widespread upstream in the towns of Freedom and

Fairview. Minor flooding of pastureland/ranchland.

At 6.0 feet, Extensive low land flooding in northeastern and

northern sections of Afton. Extensive low land flooding upstream

in the towns of Freedom and Fairview. Minor flooding of farm/ranch

houses upstream and downstream of gage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 3:00 AM MDT Wednesday, May 17 the stage was 5.3 feet.

– Forecast…The river will remain right around minor flood

stage through this weekend, which is 5.5 feet.

– Flood stage is 5.5 feet.

– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of

6.0 feet on 05/25/2011.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood