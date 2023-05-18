* WHAT…Flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
* WHERE…A portion of central Idaho, including the following
county, Blaine.
* WHEN…Until 1245 PM MDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 1036 AM MDT, emergency management reported flooding in the
warned area due to Snow Melt. Flooding is already occurring.
– Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Ketchum.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
