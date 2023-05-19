* WHAT…Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt continues.

* WHERE…A portion of southeast Idaho, including the following

county, Bear Lake.

* WHEN…Until 400 PM MDT Monday.

* IMPACTS…Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying

and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Numerous roads

remain closed due to flooding particularly in the Thomas Fork area.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 1143 AM MDT, emergency management reported flooding in the

warned area. Flooding is already occurring.

– Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Eastern Bear Lake Idaho Portion, Georgetown, Dingle, Paris,

Bloomington, Bern, Ovid, Bennington, Liberty, Geneva Summit,

Border Summit, Georgetown Summit, Emmigrant Summit, Pegram,

Geneva and Minnetonka Cave.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law

enforcement and request they pass this information to the National

Weather Service when you can do so safely.