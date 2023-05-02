* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring. This approaches the flood of
record.
* WHERE…Little Wood River above High Five Creek near Carey.
* WHEN…Until further notice.
* IMPACTS…At 5.4 feet, Minor flooding is possible above Little
Wood Reservoir and up Muldoon Creek. Camping sites near the
stream’s edge may have water in them. Other creeks and streams in
the area may experience minor flooding also.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 12:45 PM MDT Tuesday the stage was 5.5 feet.
– Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 12:45 PM MDT Tuesday was 6.5 feet.
– Forecast…No forecast is available for this location.
– Flood stage is 5.4 feet.
– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of
5.4 feet on 04/20/1980.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.