* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring. This approaches the flood of

record.

* WHERE…Little Wood River above High Five Creek near Carey.

* WHEN…Until further notice.

* IMPACTS…At 5.4 feet, Minor flooding is possible above Little

Wood Reservoir and up Muldoon Creek. Camping sites near the

stream’s edge may have water in them. Other creeks and streams in

the area may experience minor flooding also.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 12:45 PM MDT Tuesday the stage was 5.5 feet.

– Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 12:45 PM MDT Tuesday was 6.5 feet.

– Forecast…No forecast is available for this location.

– Flood stage is 5.4 feet.

– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of

5.4 feet on 04/20/1980.

