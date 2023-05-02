* WHAT…Small stream flooding caused by snowmelt continues.
* WHERE…A portion of southeast Idaho, including the following
county, Bannock.
* WHEN…Until 400 PM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 200 PM MDT, local law enforcement reported flooding in the
warned area. Flooding is already occurring.
– Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Inkom.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
