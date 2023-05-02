* WHAT…Small stream flooding caused by snowmelt continues.

* WHERE…A portion of southeast Idaho, including the following

county, Bannock.

* WHEN…Until 400 PM MDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying

and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 200 PM MDT, local law enforcement reported flooding in the

warned area. Flooding is already occurring.

– Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Inkom.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.