* WHAT…Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE…Big Wood River near Ketchum.

* WHEN…From late tonight to early Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS…At 8.0 feet, Lowland flooding from near the SNRA

building downriver into Ketchum. Property near Chocolate Gulch

Road downstream to Ketchum will have flooding; Sun Peak Picnic

Area flooded; Fox Creek Trailhead may be closed

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 10:00 AM MDT Sunday the stage was 7.9 feet.

– Forecast…The river will fall to 7.8 feet this evening. It

will then rise to flood stage late tonight and then oscillate

around flood stage Tuesday and Wednesday.

– Flood stage is 8.0 feet.

– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of

7.6 feet on 06/24/2011.

