* WHAT…Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE…Henrys Fork near Rexburg.

* WHEN…Until further notice.

* IMPACTS…At 9.5 feet, Minor flooding of farmland near the river

will occur between the confluence of the Snake River and upstream

to near St. Anthony. Lower Beaver Dick Park is under water and

some picnic shelters are inaccessible. Portions of Warm Slough

Access will be under water.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 10:15 AM MDT Sunday the stage was 9.4 feet.

– Forecast…The river will rise back above flood stage early

Tuesday morning to 9.8 feet by Saturday evening.

– Flood stage is 9.5 feet.

– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of

10.0 feet on 05/05/1985.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood