* WHAT…Minor flooding continues.
* WHERE…Marsh Creek near McCammon.
* WHEN…Until further notice.
* IMPACTS…At 5.0 feet, Near bankfull from Downata Hot Springs to
the confluence of the Portneuf River. Isolated areas of lowland
flooding possible along with ponding.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 10:15 AM MDT Sunday the stage was 5.0 feet.
– Forecast…No forecast is available for this location.
– Flood stage is 5.6 feet.
– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of
5.1 feet on 01/17/2011.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
