* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE…Warm Springs Creek near Ketchum.

* WHEN…Until tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS…At 13.0 feet, Widespread lowland flooding from near Barr

Gulch Road to the confluence of the Big Wood River. Warm Springs

Road will have several sections under water. Houses and property

with water Frenchman’s Bend area, Whipsaw Lane to Sawdust Lane,

water up to Ski lift area at Warm Springs Day Lodge.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 10:30 AM MDT Monday the stage was 12.8 feet.

– Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 10:30 AM MDT Monday was 12.9 feet.

– Forecast…No forecast is available for this location.

– Flood stage is 12.2 feet.

– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of

13.7 feet on 05/07/2017.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood