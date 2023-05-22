* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring.
* WHERE…Antelope Creek near Darlington.
* WHEN…Until further notice.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 11:00 AM MDT Monday the stage was 6.2 feet.
– Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 11:00 AM MDT Monday was 6.5 feet.
– Forecast…No forecast is available for this location.
– Flood stage is 6.0 feet.
– Flood History…No available flood history.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
