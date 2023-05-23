RRA
* WHAT…Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE…Bear River at Border.
* WHEN…Until further notice.
* IMPACTS…At 7.0 feet, the river reaches bankful at several
locations. Water begins to spill over the river bank causing minor
flooding of some low-lying fields.
At 7.5 feet, water will begin to encroach on Pegram Road just north
of Pegram. Lowland flooding of fields and pasture land will occur.
Driveways to low lying homes next to the river near Dingle may have
water across them. Some basements of low lying homes next to the
river will start to have water come in them.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 11:30 AM MDT Tuesday the stage was 8.4 feet.
– Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 11:30 AM MDT Tuesday was 8.4 feet.
– Forecast…The river is expected to rise to a crest of 8.6
feet early Saturday afternoon and remain above 8.0 feet into
early next week.
– Flood stage is 7.5 feet.
– Flood History…This crest compares to a previous crest of
8.6 feet on 03/27/1956.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
